White Squirrel Brewery planning its return for next Spring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An iconic staple in Bowling Green is making a comeback.

White Squirrel Brewery first opened in 2015 and then had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“White Squirrel is Bowling Green’s beer,” says Brian Mefford, co-owner of White Squirrel Brewery.

Now two years later, White Squirrel is making its return to Vette city.

“We were always fighting capacity issues, you know, we were always too small trying to grow, but you know, the building had issues with capacity. Our brew system had issues with capacity, so we were always, we’ve been fighting, we’ve been fighting the size that we were at the whole time. So when the pandemic hit, it just really, really punched us,” said Sean Stevens, co-owner of White Squirrel Brewery.

The brewery will be making its comeback next spring.

“This really is about renewal and revitalization for the business, but it’s about the strength of the community. So we’re just so glad to be part of the Bowling Green/Warren County community. We want this may be counterintuitive, but we want this to be a space for families to gather people to bring their dogs out. We just wanted to be a welcoming part of the community, we know we’re confident that this is going to be a cornerstone sort of destination for the community,” said Mefford, of their plans for the new White Squirrel Brewery.

Currently, those with White Squirrel are also having a campaign to raise funds to help Save the Squirrel, an effort to also help bring the brewery back.

“We’re just ready to get back to brewing beer and just opening up somewhere first. As you said, Bowling Green’s beer, has a place for everyone to come and feel welcomed and drink some good beer,” said Stevens.

He also says that although there may be other breweries in Bowling Green, it’s never been a competition.

“As breweries, it’s always been people think that we compete against each other, but we don’t, it’s a brotherhood or you know, sisterhood. It’s, uh, you know, other breweries wanna help each other. It’s been, it was like that when we opened in 2015, it’s like that even more now,” also said Stevens.

The future location of the White Squirrel Brewery is still to be decided on and will be announced at a later date.

“We’re going to be near downtown or in downtown, we, again want to be part of downtown revitalization and growth. There’s so much energy around that area, so that’s likely where we’ll end up,” said Mefford.

