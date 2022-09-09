Beautiful Friday, but rain chances increase closer to the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day.

Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.

The weekend will be unsettled with showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall is possible both days. Additional cloudiness keeps daytime readings cooler Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday night, a cold front arrives from out of the Midwest. This sweeps through by Monday morning, ending the rains and ushering in a cool, Fall-like air mass for early next week! We may put together several nights with lows in the 50s next week before warmer air returns later in the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A stray shower possible late. High 87. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77. Low 66. Winds S at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 44 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.27″ (0.28″)

So Far This Year: 34.52″ (-1.24″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

