BikeWalk BG to host community bike event at Buchanon Park Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BikeWalk BG will be hosting a community bike event Saturday morning at Buchanon Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

BikeWalk BG will be set up at the park with their trailer and bikes, as well as a bike rodeo for children and a group ride around the park’s trails starting at 10:30 a.m. for anyone who wishes to participate in.

The program originally started in 2020, near the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was hard because we didn’t really know what kind of activities we could do,” BikeWalk BG Coordinator, Karissa Lemon said, “And there wasn’t a lot of clear direction on outdoor activity, social distancing, and those things. So it’s been a very slow start to really kicking off the mobile bike program. And our vision has kind of changed a little bit, we had a lot of strong momentum before the pandemic started.”

Lemon also added that one of the goals of having a program like this is to bring people together while teaching bike safety.

“Sometimes it can be really intimidating to go out on a bike ride because maybe you don’t know where you want to go,” she said, “Or maybe you’re scared of cars. Or maybe you’ve had a bad experience before. And sometimes doing that in the group can encourage you and equip you with kind of the courage and the confidence to get out on the road by yourself or with a group of friends.”

And for anyone who may need their bike fixed, there will also be some mechanics there during the event.

BikeWalk BG will also have some other events later this fall, including a 10-mile Halloween Night ride on October 27, which will start at Circus Square Park.

For more information about BikeWlak BG or their events Vist their Facebook Page or website at warrenpc.org/bike-ped.

