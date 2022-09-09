Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City.

Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City, was driving a 2017 Nissan southbound, when he crossed the center dividing line, and hit a northbound 2020 Freightliner box truck being driven by Terry Lane, 71, of Bedford, Kentucky.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner. No other injuries were reported.

