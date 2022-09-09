Coach Hudson notches 700th career win, as WKU takes down NKU
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU volleyball hosted Northern Kentucky University at the Holiday Inn Invitational at Diddle Arena on Thursday.
Western Kentucky took the first set with a win over the Norse, 25-23.
The Norse made a comeback in the second and third sets.
But in the end, WKU took the fourth and fifth sets.
WKU will now host Toledo on Friday, at 6 p.m. at Diddle Arena.
