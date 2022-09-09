Entertain Glasgow’s Second Annual Groove and Glow set for Sept. 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Entertain Glasgow is making memories with it’s second annual hot air balloon event.

There will be free hot air balloons for the public to ride in, and many to look at for those that are more comfortable staying ground level.

Food trucks, vendors and kids activities will be present at the event to provide fun for the whole family.

There will also be a live performance featuring local artist’s including headliner Kenton Bryant.

Balloon rides will begin at 5:30 P.M. with a balloon glow at dusk.

For more information you can visit Entertain Glasgow’s website or the Entertain Glasgow’s Facebook page.

