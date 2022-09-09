Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bill Cross

FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

They say first responders have one of the toughest yet rewarding careers, but not everyone can put their lives at risk every day to help others.

Bill Cross is known for always putting others before himself.

Bill’s wife, Beth, says, “He’s raising two of his grandkids, and he’s a hard worker. He really dedicates himself to his job and everything. He really helps out the community and everyone on the fire department and everywhere.”

Cross has dedicated over 30 years of his life to local fire departments and the communities around him.

Cross explains why he is so passionate about others. He says, “The people itself because, you know, without the fire department or police department or sheriff’s department what would people have for us to respond to? They wouldn’t have anything to depend on. Us as fire fighters or emergency personnel. That’s what really keeps me going. The people of the communities that I serve.”

Fire fighter, Kyle Tarry, says that Cross takes every call to be there for his people. Tarry adds, “He always tries to get there on time to save somebody’s life or whatever it may be.”

Showing the utmost respect for those who risk their lives every single day, Cross says, “Actually, every one of the fire departments and officers is the heroes to me. We all serve together as a community.”

