JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students.

The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from Carter Elementary School.

The cell phone video gained widespread attention after showing Delvontae King boarding the bus, screaming threats and profanity at children. In the video, several children can be heard sobbing.

“That goes for every little motherf***er on here,” King can be heard saying in the video. “I don’t give a f***. Touch my daughter again, and I’m going to flip this whole bus.”

One day after the video became public, King apologized for his actions.

He claimed he was trying to defend his 9-year-old daughter, who he said had been a victim of bullying for several months. King said she’s been verbally teased, had things thrown at her and was physically attacked.

Following his apology, the mother of the student who King’s rant was directed toward told her side of the story.

“She’s out here viral as a bully,” Angel Clay said. “My daughter’s not a bully, and I’m here to clear her name.”

Officers arrested King on Thursday, Sept. 1.

He was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of disorderly conduct and menacing.

King is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

