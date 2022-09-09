Kentucky Museum opens First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit

Kentucky Museum opens First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit
By Sarah Walters
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum held a grand opening for its First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit Thursday evening.

The exhibit is a collaboration between the Kentucky Archaeological Survey and Western Kentucky Universities Anthropology program, showcasing aspects and tools from pre-contact Native American farm life.

Patrons can look forward to depictions of foodways and socio-politics of the tribes, as well as various artifacts found at excavation sites.

“A lot of people growing up are told that Native Americans never lived in Kentucky, they just hunted here,” said Principal Investigator and Director of the Kentucky Archaeological Survey, David Pollack, “This exhibit clearly shows that these people were here. They were here for a long time. They were building houses, they were dealing with flooding, just like we are today.”

Patrons can fully view the exhibit September 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Museum website.

