KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County

(Pixabay)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started.

The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg.

The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The work and construction schedule is weather dependent.

