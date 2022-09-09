KY Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, visits Bowling Green; talks thermal energy and flood relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture and 2023 Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor, was in Bowling Green today to meet the WKU Research Center to talk about thermal energy in rural Kentucky.

Quarles says that energy research is crucial in helping advance agriculture here in the Commonwealth.

“It is so important that we continue to double-down on research and development. WKU has a great history of conducting research, specifically over what the energy needs are for the future,” says Quarles.

“We know that we’re experiencing an energy crisis in America right now with record high gas prices. Anytime we have advancement, in not only making energy production more efficient, but new sources of it, that’s a win-win. Why not do it right here in Kentucky?”

Quarles also says that thermal energy is important in Kentucky considering the amounts of energy produced by Kentucky farms.

“It is so important that agriculture plays a role in this because a lot of times we can have energy come off of our farms and there’s no better example of this than ethanol gasoline. When people fill up their tank with gas, 10% of it is corn,” says Quarles.

“Some of that corn actually came from Warren County. We have an ethanol plant down in Hopkinsville, not that far away. Thermal energy encompasses many different types of technology. I hope, if we have a breakthrough through innovation, that Kentucky farmers, producers, and entrepreneurs can produce it right here.”

Quarles also mentioned the Eastern Kentucky flood damage and how that has impacted the agricultural workers in the area.

“I’ve been down there three times, bringing them specific needs that help out with agriculture. A lot of these folks lost their farms. They lost their livestock, they lost their livelihoods. They’re in need of hay, feed, fencing, supplies and other agricultural needs,” says Quarles.

“We started a relief program, just like we did for tornado victims. We’re doing one for flood victims that is agriculture-specific. If you’d like to contribute, check out our link on my website at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”

