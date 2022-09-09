List of most popular baby names in Ky. in 2021 released

(Canva)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The list of the 100 most popular given baby names in Kentucky in 2021 has been released.

According to the report, 229 females were named Emma, which is the most popular. Olivia came in second, with 226, while Amelia ranked third with 220.

For males, Liam ranked first with the number 267. James came in second with 233, and Elijah came in third with 231.

The report is from the U.S. Social Security Administration. You can click here to search by each state.

The list of the 100 most frequent given baby names in Kentucky in 2021 has been released.
The list of the 100 most frequent given baby names in Kentucky in 2021 has been released.(U.S. Social Security Administration)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway at an apartment complex off Scottsville Road.
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City killed on Happy Valley Road
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck
Stolen Dog cropped
WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen
Russellville Police Department
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
Kyla Bilyeu
Logan County kicker breaking barriers in football

Latest News

Warren County Death Investigation
Warren County Death Investigation
Bowling Green residents react to the Queen's passing
Bowling Green residents speak on the passing of Queen Elizabeth
Ryan Quarles, the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture and 2023 Republican candidate for...
KY Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, visits Bowling Green; talks thermal energy and flood relief
The city says high utility bills could be connected to the challenge of hiring people in the...
Hiring struggles could link to high utility bills in Henderson
The California-based company "Wheels" is bringing nearly 300 electric bicycles to WKU’s campus...
New electric bikes from California-based company “Wheels” arrive on the Hill at WKU.