New electric bikes from California-based company “Wheels” arrive on the Hill at WKU.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new mode of transportation for WKU students has arrived on the Hill, and it may just be an efficient way to save time and the environment.

The California-based company “Wheels” is bringing nearly 300 electric bicycles to WKU’s campus and downtown Bowling Green.

Students and Bowling Green residents will be able to rent the electric bikes on the “Wheels” app. There is a small ‘QR’ code on the front of the bike for riders to scan, as well.

Telia Butler, Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Bowling Green, says there are many benefits of bringing these bikes to the community.

“A lot of students don’t have that transportation option on campus or, if they do, they do not want to lose that parking spot every day.” Butler says. “Having that bike option will help them out in that regard too. It is also great for accessibility for those people who don’t even have cars at all.”

One of the goals in bringing in these electric bikes is to get WKU students more acclimated with their home away from home until May.

“One of the key components of the relationship between the city and campus is to try to get more students connected to downtown and to the city,” says Butler. “When it is an opportunity to have another transportation option for students to kind of connect town to town, we thought it was a great moment to go ahead and take advantage of it.

You can view the full press-release for the announcement of “Wheels” bikes down below:

“Wheels” to bring Mobility Services to Western Kentucky University & Bowling Green, KY

Wheels will be the exclusive micro-mobility operator for the university and city

LOS ANGELES — September 12, 2022 — Today Wheels, the leading last-mile, shared electric mobility platform, announced an exclusive partnership with Western Kentucky University through E&I Cooperative Services which provided an efficient way to add micromobility to their campus. E&I is the largest, member-owned non-profit sourcing cooperative serving the needs of higher-education institutions nationwide. This program will also expand into the city limits of Bowling Green, Kentucky, creating an option that truly connects the area.

Wheels will bring up to 300 devices to the area for shared use this September.. This cost-effective transportation option will help connect the main campus with Bowling Green’s downtown area including Fountain Square.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the WKU and Bowling Green communities,” said Marco Mccottry, CEO of Wheels. “It is vital for this evolution in transportation to service everyone and this includes making sure students are able to participate in their wider communities without needing to rely on cars. We’re thrilled to add WKU to our growing list of campuses where Wheels is available.”

Students of WKU will be able to rent the vehicles at a discount with a semester pass. The pass waives the unlock fee and allows for $125 worth of riding credits for only $100. Alternatively, riders can pay as they go for $1 per unlock plus 29 cents per minute. Wheels will identify parking hubs throughout the campus and within the City where devices will be parked and rebalanced throughout the day by Wheels’ local W-2 staff.

Through the competitively awarded E&I Wheels contract, E&I members can bring Wheels to campus without the time and cost associated with the traditional request for proposal (RFP) process. For more information about the Wheels E&I contract, visit: www.eandi.org/contracts/wheels-labs/.

“We are excited to see this opportunity to connect WKU students to the downtown area come to life, and hope downtown residents and visitors will also enjoy this new amenity,” Telia Butler, Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Bowling Green, said. “Another transportation option for those traveling throughout the downtown area is a great idea.”

