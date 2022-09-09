“New Path” provides a second chance for recovering addicts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow’s “New Path Recovery Home” is assisting female addicts on their path to recovery, while also giving them a second chance at life.

Rachel Jackson, completed her own treatment in 2011, and soon after, devoted her life to help people recovering from addiction.

She moved herself and her family into a five-bedroom home to act as a halfway home, where she says her husband thought she was “nuts” for it at first, but that it was something she had to do.

The 26-week program works in more ways than one to integrate addicts back into society.

New Path works in many different ways, each specific to a member’s own walk of life.

At times, battles with addiction can drive away family and friends, leaving some with nothing and no one to lean on.

“You’ve got to have refuge. How do you do that when you’ve got no one to have Thanksgiving with?” Jackson says.

One recent graduate, and success story, of the program explained how New Path changed her life for the better.

“Without that encouragement, I’m not sure that I would have been following that path. And that’s the thing is that I do smile a lot more these days. Because what’s not to smile about? I couldn’t have told you that. But now, every day, there’s something to look forward to. And a large part of that is because of this program.” Donna Buckley says.

The program works to integrate participants back into the real world, re-learning how to be an adult in a functioning society, that could have been lost during addiction.

Whether it be helping members to establish a checking account or even fixing up their resume, the program is able to assist each person, even with therapy to help their recovery and mental well-being during a very sensitive time in their lives.

“It is imperative to plant them in a safe place to allow them to grow.” Jackson says.

