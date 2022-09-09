Registration Is Now Open for Commed’s Enrichment Classes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Registration for enrichment classes at the Community Education of Bowling Green-Warren County are now open and available to the public.

Some of the various classes the community can take include acoustic drum lessons, becoming a better writer, or a class on learning the joys of photography.

Pre-registration is required for all classes and and semester will last until December.

There are classes that cover all age ranges, from kids yoga all the way to sessions with information on Medicare.

To register, you can visit Commed’s website or call their office number at (270) 842-4281.

