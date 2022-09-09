Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are shocked and saddened after a deadly shooting took place in Paintsville on Friday.

“Nothing like this should happen here in Paintsville, Kentucky. I’m not saying it would never happen, because here we are standing today. It happened,” Nella Smothers said.

Officers responded to a home on Depot Road after they got a call about a shooting.

“There was multiple agencies involved with trying to locate the subject. There was aircrafts there. All the resources came out to try to help apprehend him,” Trooper Michael Coleman said.

The suspect was arrested following an officer-involved shooting.

“Schools were on lockdown, and that was just a safety precaution, since the subject did leave the scene here. But, you know, the community did a really good job of locking everything down and trying to keep everyone safe until we were able to locate the subject,” Coleman added.

Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) found three people with life-threatening injuries.

All three were pronounced dead on the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.

“I really hope justice is served and they find peace,” Smothers added.

The suspect was injured and taken to Paintsville ARH. His identity and condition are not known at this time.

No first responders were reported injured during the incident.

The identities of the people killed were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

