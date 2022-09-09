WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning.

Just before noon on Sept. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery that had occurred on Sandalwood Drive off of Mt. Olivet Road.

Police described the three suspects as three black males who wore masks.

WCSO claim this vehicle was being driven by armed robbery suspects. (WCSO FB)

Police said the suspect rushed a victim with handguns and an assault style rifle demanding the victim give them two dogs and money.

Two seven-week old French Bulldogs were stolen.

Stolen French Bulldogs (WCSO FB)

Both dogs are gray, and one of them has a white patch on its paw.

If you have any information about this robbery, the vehicle pictured above or the whereabouts of the two dogs, call the WCSO at 270-842-1633.

