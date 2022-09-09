WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen

Stolen Dog cropped
Stolen Dog cropped(Submitted Photo)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning.

Just before noon on Sept. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery that had occurred on Sandalwood Drive off of Mt. Olivet Road.

Police described the three suspects as three black males who wore masks.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)

WCSO claim this vehicle was being driven by armed robbery suspects.
WCSO claim this vehicle was being driven by armed robbery suspects.(WCSO FB)

Police said the suspect rushed a victim with handguns and an assault style rifle demanding the victim give them two dogs and money.

Two seven-week old French Bulldogs were stolen.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)

Stolen French Bulldogs
Stolen French Bulldogs(WCSO FB)

Both dogs are gray, and one of them has a white patch on its paw.

If you have any information about this robbery, the vehicle pictured above or the whereabouts of the two dogs, call the WCSO at 270-842-1633.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly accident in Cave City in Happy Valley Road
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
Russellville Police Department
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
Courtney Jackson
Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call
Chad Horton, arrested in Cave City on drug-related charges.
Report: Drug arrest leads to child wanton endangerment charge in Cave City

Latest News

SCKY Walk to End Alzheimer's This Saturday
SCKY Walk to End Alzheimer's This Saturday
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County
Entertain Glasgow's Groove and Glow Event
VIDEO: Entertain Glasgow’s Second Annual Groove and Glow set for Sept. 17
Enrichment Classes- Community Education of Bowling Green
VIDEO: Registration now open for BG Community Education enrichment classes