A Wet Weekend Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With moisture moving into the area from the south late Friday afternoon, a few spotty rain showers may try to develop into the overnight hours while most stay dry with lows in the upper 60s. The weekend will remain active with widespread showers overtaking much of the region by Saturday morning, while briefly drying out Saturday afternoon and night. Rain returns Sunday with locally heavy rainfall at times. Rainfall amounts by the end of the weekend could reach up to 0.50 inches. Extensive cloud cover keeps temperatures a few degrees cooler with readings into the upper 70s for daytime highs Saturday and Sunday. A cold front approaching from the Midwest late Sunday night into early Monday morning that will usher in cooler and drier conditions while clouds begin to clear out during the day Monday with highs in the mid 70s. The heat begins to make a return in the forecast by midweek next week.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A stray shower is possible late. High 87. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77. Low 66. Winds S at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.