9/11 Heroes Run returns to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night.

This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this day.

According to a Facebook post for the event, organizers say they were happy to be back this year after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

