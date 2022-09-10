Bowling Green residents speak on the passing of Queen Elizabeth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As news headlines posted the status of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health yesterday, many Brits knew something more was wrong.

Yesterday the nation experienced the tragic news that led to the end of an era- the passing of the seven decade Queen of England- Queen Elizabeth II.

Bowling Green resident, Shanna Miller, explained her feelings of the news and how the death of the Queen still doesn’t feel real to herself or her family, who were born and raised on the West side of England in Bolton.

“It’s like you lose your grandma. You’ve known her for so long. I’ve known her for 40 years, she’s the only monarch that I’ve ever known. My mom she’s 66 and you know, my whole family has just ever known the queen.”

The Queen personally met 13 United States presidents and ruled as the Queen of England for nearly seven decades.

Current U.S. President, Joe Biden, recently referred to Queen Elizabeth as “more than a monarch” and that “she defined an era.”

“It doesn’t seem real because everybody, no matter near or far, have got a great deal of respect for the queen and the royal family. Now the Elizabethan time is over with and we’re going with King Charles. He’s got a lot of weight on his shoulders, and he won’t be able to grieve like he should as a son.”

Miller goes on to explain how not only has he lost his mother, but he has very suddenly taken on the responsibility of the United Kingdom and the commonwealth.

And despite controversial opinions, Miller believes King Charles III will make a good King of England… even though she expressed the strange feeling of knowing they now have a King instead of a queen.

“I see him being a really good King especially with Camilla by his side because he has stepped in and done a lot with the Kings roll this past year.”

Another Bowling Green resident from Debenham Suffolk, London, chimed in on how the Queen’s passing affected her, as she was someone she had always looked up to and admired.

“I grew up in a time where I feel most royal family members were seen more as celebrities, rather than figureheads. The public was invited into more of their private lives than before. This allowed an average person like me to see not only how the other half lives, but also see that they have flaws and make mistakes like everyone else. While this made the average royal more relatable, for some of them, the scandals made it hard to view them with the respect their titles should inspire.”

Miller remembers her as someone who dedicated her life to serving Britain.

”The Queen was a wise ruler for 70 years and avoided controversy and remained political neutral. Her steadfast loyalty to serving her people will be sorely missed.”

The Queen’s funeral is set to be held in London on September 19th.

