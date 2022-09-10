Football Friday Night, 9-9-22

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re almost halfway through the high school football regular season as Mohammad Ahmad, Ana Medina and Lauren Floyd all join forces to recap the week four action!

Final

Greenwood 49

Warren Central 8

Final

Logan County 41

Franklin-Simpson 31

FFN Week 4: Warren East improves to 4-0, Russellville drops to 0-4

Final

Warren East 60

Russellville 12

Week 4 FFN: Glasgow slides past ACS to move to 4-0

Final

Allen County-Scottsville 7

Glasgow 28

Week 4 FFN: Barren Co. with the strong win over Monroe Co.

Final

Barren County 39

Monroe County 6

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly accident in Cave City in Happy Valley Road
Russellville Police Department
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
Death investigation underway at an apartment complex off Scottsville Road.
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
Courtney Jackson
Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call

Latest News

Kyla Bilyeu
Logan County kicker breaking barriers in football
WKU vs NKU
Coach Hudson notches 700th career win, as WKU takes down NKU
Logan County kicker breaking barriers in a male-dominated sport
Logan County kicker breaking barriers in a male-dominated sport
WKU takes down NKU
WKU takes down NKU at Holiday Inn Invitational