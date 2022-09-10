Football Friday Night, 9-9-22
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re almost halfway through the high school football regular season as Mohammad Ahmad, Ana Medina and Lauren Floyd all join forces to recap the week four action!
Final
Greenwood 49
Warren Central 8
Final
Logan County 41
Franklin-Simpson 31
Final
Warren East 60
Russellville 12
Final
Allen County-Scottsville 7
Glasgow 28
Final
Barren County 39
Monroe County 6
