Local farmers’ markets affected by recent flooding and severe weather

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, many farmers’ crops were affected by the severe weather, which has led to fewer vendors at local farmers’ markets.

Even if a field was not flooded, the growth of many crops was hindered, like with the Walker Family Farms in Pike County.

“We didn’t get flooded,” said David Walker of Walker Family Farms, “But we did lose cucumbers and other plants that just could not... too much water, too long, they drowned.”

Along with drowning many plants, the rain stops farmers from taking care of their fields effectively.

“If it’s raining you can’t run the tiller, you can’t take care of it,” said Walker, “Then the weeds take over, the weeds get higher than the plants, the plants don’t do any good.”

Unpredictable weather leads many farmers to plant multiple crops to ensure a good harvest.

“Unfortunately, in our area, you never know what the weather is going to be,” said Mark White of Burning Point Farm, “So you plant a variety of crops. Some hit, some don’t. Some do great, some don’t.”

Despite many challenges throughout the year, Walker, White, and other farmers come out to the Pikeville Farmers’ Market to sell whatever they have, helping folks who have lost their gardens get their hands on fresh, locally grown produce.

“We’ve had some of our customers that have small victory gardens, they’ve lost all their gardens, and they come here, and they talked to us and we’re able to help them some,” said White.

The Pikeville Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walker added that the farmers market is much more than just produce, but also has crafters, baked goods, and other vendors.

