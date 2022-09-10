Showers continue through Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Saturday! Some of us will continue to see showers through this evening and tonight. Temperatures will also be cooler with overnight lows falling to the mid and upper 60s.

Showers continue this evening! (WBKO)

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again Sunday, especially through the morning hours. Locally heavy rainfall is possible as we’re still under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Thus, localized flooding in flood prone areas will be a concern. Monday will feature sunny skies and COOLER temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 70s! We’ll also see a break from the humidity through the first half of the work week, so it’ll feel great. The heat returns as temperatures climb back up to the mid and upper 80s as we head into Friday and Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Low 60. Winds SW at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 56. Winds W at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 57. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 100 (1912)

Record Low: 42 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 1.28″ (+0.03″)

Yearly Precip: 34.53″ (-1.49″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 /Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Moderate (7252 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (7)

Pollen: 10.1 (High - Ragweed)

