Beech Bend Raceway hosts 2022 Holley LS Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Regardless of the off-and-on rain today, nothing was going to stop racing fans and car enthusiasts alike from attending the 2022 Holley LS Fest!

With several local businesses, food trucks, and LOTS of vehicles, there was something for everyone at today’s festivities.

Blane Burnett, the Senior Events Manager at Holley, says, “There is something going on in 360 degrees. We have got so many different events segments taking place. There is something for everybody out here. If you are a drag racer, we have got that. If you are a drifter, we have got that. If you like car shows, we have got that as well.”

The annual Holley LS Fest was expected to have nearly 50,000 people in attendance this weekend. Many people came from out of state to be in Bowling Green this weekend for the three-day racing/car festival.

Burnett says the city of Bowling Green is the perfect place to host the event every year due to it being widely-known as a renowned car town.

“Bowling Green is really a car town. I mean, our baseball team is named the Hot Rods!” Burnett exclaims.

“We also have NCM Motorsports Park. We actually have activities going on over there as well, during part of the weekend. It is a fantastic town. The rest of the town actually accepts the event. It brings in a lot of people to the hotels, restaurants, entertainment, things like that. It is perfect for Bowling Green

David Dantonio drove his Volvo 244 a total of 12 hours from just north of Dallas, Texas. He says the greatest thing about events like the Holley LS Fest is getting to meet other car enthusiasts and racing fans like himself.

“You meet lots of people at these events. There are people that I have met all across the country,” says Dantonio. “We come together for a car event, then begin socializing. We may go out and have a beer tonight, just gab and learn something. I do not know these people much at all, but yet at different events throughout the year we get together and meet.”

“The crowd is great. We have lots of people, there is vendors, lots of food, we can have a great time here. It is just all about autos and cars,” says Dantonio when asked why he drove 12 hours to Bowling Green this weekend.

At the end of the day, whether rain or shine, one thing was on the minds of many fans this weekend. Cars.

There is only one more day left of the 2022 Holley LS Fest, and tickets are only available online. If you wish to purchase tickets to Sunday’s festivities, you can visit their website.

Spectator tickets are $25 per day. Children 16 and younger get in for FREE.

