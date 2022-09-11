Hartford man charged with attempted murder of an officer after chase in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hartford man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a vehicle chase in Ohio County.

Donnie Simpson, 26, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, driving on a DUI suspended license, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault of a police officer, non-payment of fines and served failure to appear warrants.

Police made contact with Simpson on Friday morning at 8 a.m. when they saw him driving near the Minit Mart on 231 South in Beaver Dam.

Police surrounded Simpson who did not exit the vehicle when told to by police.

As deputies began to approach Simpson, they said he drove the vehicle into one of the deputies, who was able to jump out of the way before being hit.

Police said Simpson hit a police cruiser. He then drove north on Highway 231 eventually going onto Davis Road where he wrecked the vehicle into a cornfield.

Police said Simpson then ran through the cornfield into a bean field where he was soon captured by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Hartford Police.

Police also said that Simpson was under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

As of Sunday morning, Simpson remains in the Ohio County Detention Center.

