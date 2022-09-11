Lexington Humane Society hosts annual doggie paddle

By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a bad day to be a tennis ball at Woodland park on September 10, 2022. The Lexington Humane Society held their annual ‘Doggie Paddle’ where over 300 dogs showed up to take a swim for a good cause.

This is one of the Humane Society’s big four events of the year, and seeing the happy pooches makes it all worth it. There were also booths from local vendors with goodies for both canines and their companions.

Megan Hawkins, Director of Community Engagement for the Lexington humane society, has been excited all year for the puppies to take the plunge.

“It is my favorite event. It is so much fun. Somehow usually the dogs are on their best behavior. Like I said we are a nonprofit. The Lexington Humane Society has thousands of animals that we care for each year. It seems like we’ve had a very busy summer. Beagles, helping out with the flood victims, in different areas. This money will be used to help out those areas and those animals that we are now taking care of,” said Hawkins.

The Humane society’s next event is the Beastie Ball and Gala in October with the theme of “Wild, Wild, Westie” and you can find more information about it on their website.

