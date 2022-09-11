A Real Shot of Fall Air!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend is concluding with showers and thunderstorms rolling through. Rain ends tonight as a cold front clears the region. This sets us up for some of the coolest readings we’ve seen in months!

The week ahead looks FANTASTIC!! Expect abundant sunshine to return beginning Monday, lasting all the way into the weekend. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s into mid-week. We may wake up Tuesday to some of our coolest temps since May, with lows in the lower 50s for most! There will be a steady warming trend as the week goes on, with more summer-like readings showing up by the weekend. At this time, however, rain chances appear small.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Low 60. Winds SW at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 56. Winds W at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 57. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 100 (1912)

Record Low: 42 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 1.28″ (+0.03″)

Yearly Precip: 34.53″ (-1.49″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 /Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Moderate (7252 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (7)

