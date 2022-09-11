Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) visits Bowling Green for KY Federation of Republican Women’s 2022 Biennial Convention; accompanied by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was in Bowling Green on Saturday at the Kentucky Federation of Republican Women’s 2022 Biennial Convention. He was joined by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as two of the keynote speakers at this years conference.

When asked about the violent crimes that have occurred in Memphis, TN this past week, Sen. Blackburn said that her heart is broken for the city.

“Our hearts are broken for Memphis. When it comes to this issue of crime in the streets, we are very concerned about leniency and sentencing about these violent criminals,” says Blackburn.

“As one of our team members was told by someone from the Memphis Police Department, these are people that should not have been out on the streets. Very concerned, praying for the community and doing all we can to work with Memphis on the issue.”

When asked about the shooting spree that occurred on Wednesday, Blackburn said, “It is important when people do the crime, that they serve the time. That is something we are taking a closer look at, at the federal level. When it comes to felony offenses, sentencing, sentencing guidelines, and making certain that violent criminals are not going to be released early from prison. These are people that should not be on the streets.”

Dr. Rand Paul was asked about his thoughts on Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts and how FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is handling the situation:

“Just recently, we got $200 million from the state to help with Eastern Kentucky. There is also money in the form of FEMA that is coming in. We have been working very hard with people on the ground to make sure that they are able to get through the application process to get the money. FEMA is notoriously slow, but we are staying on them. We are working each individual case to make sure that it happens,” says Paul.

“I just was out there recently. The main thing people told me in Eastern Kentucky is the same thing they told me in Western Kentucky during the tornadoes, they are tired of our government sending money overseas. They want to spend that money here at home. And I agree with that completely.” Paul says.

Paul is running for his third term as Senator against Democratic-candidate, Charles Booker. With the 2022 General Election less than two months away, there has still not been any talks of a debate date between the two candidates.

“As far as debates go, we will decide that over time.” Paul said when asked about the possibility of debating Booker.

The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th.

