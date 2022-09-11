Special Olympics Kentucky Softball State Tournament returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of Kentucky’s annual premier softball tournaments is back.

The Special Olympics Kentucky Softball State Tournament came back to Bowling Green over the weekend on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Kentucky’s top softball players and teams gathered at Michael O. Buchanon Park to compete for the right to be crowned the top team in the state.

30 teams got together - with two being from South Central Kentucky. One team came from Bowling Green while another hailed from Barren County.

Warren Central student Dillon Meador has played softball for Special Olympics Kentucky for over seven years. He says every year is more exciting than the year before, and that he “enjoys seeing new and old friends.”

“Just getting to see a bunch of teams come from all around the state to compete is great. It really makes it a lot more exciting,” Meador said.

Trey Tyson of Franklin County coaches his own team. For him, the group’s overall objective of inclusion is what he says drives him.

“The best part of the tournament is honestly seeing the joy on our kids’ faces because whether we win or lose, they always have a great time. That’s just the most important priority is just making sure they have fun because I have fun all season,” Tyson said.

“And at the end of the day, I want to make sure they’re having just as much fun as we are. So win or lose just getting them out the field is important.”

This tournament is a sweet twist of events for Special Olympics KY Director of Sport and Competition Holly Vincent. Vincent used to help organize the tournament through Bowling Green Parks of Recreation.

She, however, accepted an opportunity to oversee the tournament through Special Olympics this summer. While her role is different, the excitement is all the same in her words.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to showcase the skills of our athletes, that’s a great time for everyone. I take pride in making sure our competition is run well and that we get a chance to compete,” Vincent said.

The competitions wrapped up Saturday evening.

