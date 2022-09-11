Ukraine nuclear plant shuts down after outside power restored

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said, 'We are playing with fire,' as he describes his experience at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. (Source: UNTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway at an apartment complex off Scottsville Road.
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City killed on Happy Valley Road
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck
Stolen Dog cropped
WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen
Russellville Police Department
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
Kyla Bilyeu
Logan County kicker breaking barriers in football

Latest News

He says that Warren County has the largest amount of Republican Women in the state and was...
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) visits Bowling Green for KY Federation of Republican Women’s 2022 Biennial Convention; accompanied by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
Regardless of the off-and-on rain today, nothing was going to stop racing fans and car...
Beech Bend Raceway hosts 2022 Holley LS Fest
Senator Rand Paul keynote speaker at KFRW convention in Bowling Green
Senator Rand Paul in Bowling Green