WCSO searching for man in murder investigation of his daughter

Damian Bowden
Damian Bowden(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for a man as they continue their investigation of the murder of a Bowling Green woman.

According to a social media post, deputies are searching for Damian Bowden, who is the father of Daquanna Bowden, who was found dead in Damian’s apartment at 6099 Scottsville Road this week.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts or information about Damian or a 2010 Grey Volkswagon Tiguan 4D SUV that is considered a vehicle of interest, contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633.

