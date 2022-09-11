WKU Earns Sixth Sweep over Austin Peay

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The No. 21 Hilltopper Volleyball program wrapped up the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational in fine fashion earning their sixth three-set sweep of the season over the Austin Peay Governors, Saturday afternoon.

Following a weekend sweep of the tournament, Callie Bauer was named tournament MVP, notching 107 assists, 11 kills, 24 digs, with three blocks,, totaling 17 points. Friday against Northern Kentucky, Bauer recorded the first Hilltopper triple double since 2009. Katie Isenbarger was also named to the All-Tournament team in part because of her outstanding defensive effort picking up 23 blocks over the weekend.Paige Briggs had a career day on Saturday, notching 24 kills, a career best, on 41 attacks for a hit percentage of .512. She also garnered five digs and a pair of blocks on her way to a career best 25.5 points.

Western Kentucky 3, Austin Peay 0 - 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

SET 1

Set one started with a Lauren Matthews kill followed by an answer from the Governors. The Tops responded with a quick 5-0 run led by a pair of kills from Matthews. Austin Peay went on a 3-0 run to tie things at nine. After exchanging points, WKU served up an ace and forced APSU to burn time, 18-13 in Western Kentucky’s favor. The Governors stopped a 5-0 Hilltopper run by answering with two points of their own. WKU followed up with a 5-1 run finalized by a kill from Katie Howard to take set one.

SET 2

Austin Peay struck first in set two and continued it to later spark a 4-0 run before the Tops responded with a block from Matthews, trailing 3-6. An Abby Schaefer ace and an Isenbarger kill as part of a 5-0 run, forced the Governors to take time, leading 8-6. The Tops continued from there; rolling off four straight to take a 10-6 lead before a successful challenge by the Governors ended the run. Isenbarger notched a kill up in the air to give the Tops a 17-10 lead. Paige Briggs later dropped one down the line to give WKU a seven-point lead and record her eighth kill of the frame. Isenbarger denied the Governors access for more points and closed out the set with one of four blocks on the afternoon.

SET 3

After two quick points by the Governors, WKU responded with two of their own, capped by an Ashley Hood service ace. The teams traded points, but courtesy of a Bauer block, the set was then tied at ten points on the board. The Hilltopperstook their first lead of the set off of Paige Briggs’ 19th kill of the match. Later, Briggs’ 20th and 21st kills of the contest forced Austin Peay to call time. Out of the break, Briggs grabbed two more kills before the Governors ended the 7-0 run. Jennifer Rush and Briggs secured the final two points and WKU completed the sweep of Austin Peay, 3-0.

NEXT UP

WKU is headed to Knoxville, Tenn. to take on their second Power Five opponent of the season, the University of Tennessee. The Hilltoppers and Volunteers are set to compete Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT.

POST-MATCH NOTES

Katie Howard , Lauren Matthews , Katie Isenbarger , Kenadee Coyle, WKU used the lineup of Paige Briggs Callie Bauer , and Abby Schaefer at libero for the match. This is the only line-up Hudson has used for all ten matches the Hilltoppers have played this season.

WKU leads all-time series against Austin Peay now 34-12.

Senior Paige Briggs led the way for the Hilltoppers with 24 kills, five digs, and two blocks en route to a 25.5 point day.

Matthews garnered 10 kills this afternoon and now stands at 1,517 career kills in her five seasons on The Hill.

Libero Abby Schaefer led the reception for the Hilltoppers with 12 digs, followed by Katie Howard who tabbed 10.

With the win, the Hilltoppers improve to 9-1 on the season and have taken their sixth three-set sweep win of the season.

Head coach Travis Hudson is now 702-219 across his career on the Hill.

WKU Volleyball is now up to an all-time program record of 980-493 with Friday’s win.

