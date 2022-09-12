Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape

Hayden Burton
Hayden Burton(Allen County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning.

According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined how he escaped the door.

Burton was back in custody within three hours, according to police.

Charges will be amended to first-degree escape as well, and the investigation is ongoing.

