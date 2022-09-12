Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims

“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest names in music, will be held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.(Kentucky Rising)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington.

“Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11.

Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16.

100% of net proceeds from the concert will benefit the “Kentucky Rising Fund” to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky; including support for the many victims, their families and first responders. Under guidance from the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the “Kentucky Rising Fund” will strategically support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge.

Details can be found at KentuckyRising.com.

