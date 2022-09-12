Bowling Green Fire Department participates in 9/11 stair climb

BGFD Honors the 343 Firefighters Lives Lost in 9/11
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department participated in a stair climb over the weekend in honor of the firefighters’ lives that were lost 21 years ago on September 11th.

The members of the fire department traveled down to Nashville for the stair climb that honored the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on that fateful day.

“May we never forget and always strive to make it better,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damian Bowden
WCSO searching for man in murder investigation of his daughter
Donnie Simpson
Hartford man charged with attempted murder of an officer after chase in Beaver Dam
Death investigation underway at an apartment complex off Scottsville Road.
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
Police respond.
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern...
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
girl scouts of kentuckiana
VIDEO: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to host Family Fun Fest at Greenwood Mall Saturday
Family Fun Fest- This Saturday at the Greenwood Mall
Family Fun Fest- This Saturday at the Greenwood Mall
BGFD Honors the 343 Firefighters Lives Lost in 9/11
BGFD Honors the 343 Firefighters Lives Lost in 9/11