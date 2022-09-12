Bowling Green Fire Department participates in 9/11 stair climb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department participated in a stair climb over the weekend in honor of the firefighters’ lives that were lost 21 years ago on September 11th.

The members of the fire department traveled down to Nashville for the stair climb that honored the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on that fateful day.

“May we never forget and always strive to make it better,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

