Bowling Green Police investigate string of robberies over weekend

By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to be possibly connected to a string of robberies over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to a total of five robberies in various parts of the city over the weekend. Police are working to determine if one man was responsible for all the robberies.

Meanwhile, police need help to identify a man who is in his thirties, thin build and carrying a handgun. During the robbery that police provided surveillance photos of, he was wearing a black shirt, red shorts and black Adidas hat.

Police have confirmed the five robberies that occurred at Funky Bean, Huck’s on Morgatown Road, Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar Store and Super 8 on Cumberland Trace over the weekend.

If you know the identity of this man, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.

