Cool and less humid for today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy weekend, we’re finally tracking a much nicer day to start out the work week!

Monday will feature sunny skies and COOLER temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 70s! We’ll also see a break from the humidity through the work week so it’ll feel great. The heat returns as temperatures climb back up to the mid and upper 80s as we head into Friday and Saturday. We also stay dry for the next several days, so any outdoor plans will be good to go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 56. Winds W at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 57. Winds NW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 58. Winds N at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High Today: 98 (1939)

Record Low Today: 42 (1940)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.93″

So Far This Month: 2.21″ (+0.83″)

So Far This Year: 35.46″ (-0.69″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

