Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler

Arcinial Watt
Arcinial Watt(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who had been facing a local murder charge after the death of a toddler is now facing federal charges.

Court records show the Vanderburgh County murder case against Arcinial Watt, that was moved Daviess County, then to Hamilton County, has been dismissed.

Instead, Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl .

Authorities say three-year-old Kamari Opperman got into some fentanyl pills at the apartment she lived in. She died last October.

[Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death]

Four others were charged in the case, including Kamari’s mother and grandparents.

Watt has pleaded not guilty.

He faces up to life in prison.

There is a detention hearing Monday.

A trial date has been set for Nov. 7.

Kamari Opperman
Kamari Opperman(Source: Makaylee Opperman)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damian Bowden
WCSO searching for man in murder investigation of his daughter
Donnie Simpson
Hartford man charged with attempted murder of an officer after chase in Beaver Dam
Death investigation underway at an apartment complex off Scottsville Road.
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
Police respond.
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Hayden Burton
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape
BGFD participate in 9/11 stair climb in honor of 343 firefighters that died.
Bowling Green Fire Department participates in 9/11 stair climb
“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern...
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
girl scouts of kentuckiana
VIDEO: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to host Family Fun Fest at Greenwood Mall Saturday