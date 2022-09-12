Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who had been facing a local murder charge after the death of a toddler is now facing federal charges.

Court records show the Vanderburgh County murder case against Arcinial Watt, that was moved Daviess County, then to Hamilton County, has been dismissed.

Instead, Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl .

Authorities say three-year-old Kamari Opperman got into some fentanyl pills at the apartment she lived in. She died last October.

[Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death]

Four others were charged in the case, including Kamari’s mother and grandparents.

Watt has pleaded not guilty.

He faces up to life in prison.

There is a detention hearing Monday.

A trial date has been set for Nov. 7.

Kamari Opperman (Source: Makaylee Opperman)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.