VIDEO: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to host Family Fun Fest at Greenwood Mall Saturday

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to host Family Fun Fest at Greenwood Mall Saturday

Family Fun Fest- This Saturday at the Greenwood Mall
By Lauren McCally
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana will be hosting a Family Fun Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17th. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenwood Mall.

There will be several different booths set up and those in attendance will be able to try this year’s brand new cookie, the Raspberry Rally.

“This is going to be a one-stop shop, just a hub for you to come and experience different activities that we do,” said Felica Bland, Membership Experience Coordinator for the Caveland Service Center. “Or maybe you’re interested in Girl Scouts, and you don’t quite know who to contact or how to get started. This will be the place for the whole family to see what Girl Scouts is about. And you’ll be able to sign up on the spot if you’d like.”

For more information, visit gskentuckiana.org.

