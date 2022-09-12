Gov. Beshear directs flags at half-staff for Patriot Day

Gov. Beshear directs flags at half-staff for Patriot Day
By Sarah Walters
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Sunday, September 11.

The flags are lowered in commemoration of Patriot Day, the National Day of Service and Remembrance, and to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

Beshear also encouraged individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in the tribute.

The Governor issued a statement, saying “Every year on September 11, we come together to grieve for those we lost, to remember the heroism of the brave first responders and to be resolved that we will never tolerate or allow terrorism to target the United States of America.”

The status of the flag can be found here.

