JROTC runs lap for every victim of 9/11

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and the Logan County High School JROTC chose a new approach to honor victims.

“We’ve decided to honor the victims who unfortunately passed away by doing a lap for nearly 3,000 victims,” said event organizer and Logan County High School JROTC Battalion Commander, Nevaeh Seawright.

JROTC and community members volunteered to run a lap in the name of every victim of the Sept. 11 attacks, adding up to 2,966 laps.

“We see 9/11 things all over, we normally have like an in classes thing, so we decided we wanted to expand our reach,” said Seawright.

Each participant took an American flag and could either run or walk a lap around Russellville City Square while the name of a victim was read out.

“We just really want to expand our reach in ROTC into the community altogether,” Seawright said. “This is kind of what we do.”

Though Seawright was born after the attacks, she hopes she’s helped those grieving.

“I see adults and parents all the time where that’s something that they personally went through, that was during their time. I see the struggle and I just want to kind of help with that,” Seawright said.

And for volunteer Kige Ramsey, she certainly succeeded.

“It means the world to me, it’s just a chance to remember and honor all the people who lost their lives,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey was just a bit younger than Seawright when he was first told about the attacks.

“I was a freshman in high school. I was in health class and first period,” Ramsey said. “The principal came over the intercom and some like, ‘we are all right right now. We are praying for the victims who are affected by the tragedy in New York and Washington.’ I didn’t know what was going on.”

Ramsey said he’s grateful for Seawright’s planning and hopes upcoming generations will remember the victims of that tragic day.

“The next generation has a good chance to honor all these victims and keep their memory alive,” Ramsey said.

The Logan County JROTC will be back in October with a charity haunted house for Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.