Tuesday Looks Terrific!

Pleasantly warm days, crisp , cool nights
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy Sunday, Monday was magnificent! Look for plenty more sunshine in the days to come.

Staying dry for awhile

Tuesday morning could be our coolest morning since May! Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Abundant sunshine warms us to near 80 Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a slow but steady warming trend late this week into the weekend. Daytime highs warm back above seasonal averages with warmer overnight lows. Skies stay fair with no significant chance for rain through at least Monday.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 80. Low 55. Winds NW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 58. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 60. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 98 (1939)

Record Low: 42 (1940)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (+0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 35.46″ (-0.82″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 /Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Moderate (6842 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (6)

Pollen: 9.2 (High - Ragweed)

