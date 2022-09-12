Wrap project proceeds at Stadium Park Plaza, Mariah’s and 643 sports bar will close

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green is soon to see many changes at Stadium Park Plaza.

SKY Properties is taking over management services, and the new deal includes a $22 million project to build apartments and mixed-used spaces around the parking garage to complete the wrap around the structure.

As of now, Starbucks is expected to remain open.

According to manager David Pinchuk, Mariah’s and 643 sports bar will close. He says the two businesses were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and their doors will not stay open.

The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority will meet on Tuesday to approve resolutions and agreements.

