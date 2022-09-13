BGPD arrest suspect allegedly involved in string of crimes

Bobby Price, arrested for multiple crimes from over the weekend
Bobby Price, arrested for multiple crimes from over the weekend
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have provided an update regarding the string of robberies over the weekend.

RELATED: Bowling Green Police investigate string of robberies over weekend

The robberies occurred at the Huck’s on Morgantown Road, Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar Store and Super 8 on Cumberland Trace over the weekend. Reports indicate that all of the robberies included the suspect pointing or brandishing a gun at an employee, except for the incident at Funky Bean which is considered a burglary.

Police developed the identity of the suspect based on information received on social media.

38-year-old Bobby Price has been charged with robbery in the first degree related to three of the four robberies and burglary first degree for the funky been burglary.

Police are still working on this investigation and expect additional charges.





Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

