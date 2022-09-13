BGPD arrest suspect allegedly involved in string of crimes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have provided an update regarding the string of robberies over the weekend.

The robberies occurred at the Huck’s on Morgantown Road, Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar Store and Super 8 on Cumberland Trace over the weekend. Reports indicate that all of the robberies included the suspect pointing or brandishing a gun at an employee, except for the incident at Funky Bean which is considered a burglary.

Police developed the identity of the suspect based on information received on social media.

38-year-old Bobby Price has been charged with robbery in the first degree related to three of the four robberies and burglary first degree for the funky been burglary.

Police are still working on this investigation and expect additional charges.

