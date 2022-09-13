Cave City man arrested following police chase

Brandon Heath
Brandon Heath(Glasgow Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was charged after a police chase in Glasgow on Monday.

Brandon Heath was charged with disregarding a traffic control light, reckless driving, speeding, two counts of attempted first-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, improper passing, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Glasgow police attempted to stop a vehicle later determined to be driven by Heath on North Jackson Highway for speeding. After the vehicle did not stop, Heath went onto Goodnight Road and then onto Cap Redford Road.

The chase continued and Heath stopped on Whitney Woods after leaving the roadway and stopped in a field.

Police said Heath also then attempted to collide with the police vehicle.

No officers were injured.

Heath was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayden Burton
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape
wbko runaway juvenile
Glasgow Police searching for runaway juvenile, her child
BGPD investigate string of robberies
Bowling Green Police investigate string of robberies over weekend
Mariah's, 643 sports bar to close their doors
Wrap project proceeds at Stadium Park Plaza, Mariah’s and 643 sports bar will close
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Horse Cave Heritage Festival This Weekend
Horse Cave Heritage Festival This Weekend
Community Education's Enrichment Classes
Community Education's Enrichment Classes
Kelly Dean LIVE: Tasty Tuesday Underway, Benefiting BGWC Humane Society
Kelly Dean LIVE: Tasty Tuesday Underway, Benefiting BGWC Humane Society
Kelly Dean Live for Tasty Tuesday
Kelly Dean Live for Tasty Tuesday