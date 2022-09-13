Cave City man arrested following police chase

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was charged after a police chase in Glasgow on Monday.

Brandon Heath was charged with disregarding a traffic control light, reckless driving, speeding, two counts of attempted first-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, improper passing, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Glasgow police attempted to stop a vehicle later determined to be driven by Heath on North Jackson Highway for speeding. After the vehicle did not stop, Heath went onto Goodnight Road and then onto Cap Redford Road.

The chase continued and Heath stopped on Whitney Woods after leaving the roadway and stopped in a field.

Police said Heath also then attempted to collide with the police vehicle.

No officers were injured.

Heath was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

