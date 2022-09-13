Former Barren Co. teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relations with student

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher has pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor following a 2019 investigation.

Last week, William Kyle Gardner pleaded guilty in Barren Circuit Court to three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor (first degree) and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.

In November of 209, William Kyle Gardner was indicted on three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity. The indictment said the incidents occurred from August 15, 2019, to October 25, 2019.

At the time, a 13-year-old female confirmed sexual contact had been made between her and 27-year-old William Kyle Gardner, a teacher at Barren County Middle School who has since been terminated from the school.

In July of 2020, Gardner was charged again after authorities say he brought the victim to a Horse Cave motel. He was charged with tampering with a witness.

According to court documents, Gardner could face 17 years in prison following his plea. He’s due back in court on December 9.

