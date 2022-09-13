Glasgow Police Searching For Runaway Juvenile and Her Child

wbko runaway juvenile
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help locating 16 year old Oneyda Martinez, Hispanic female, along with her child, Jennifer Martinez.

They were last seen on September 12, 2022 in the area of Belfast Way.

Martinez was last seen wearing light blue shirt and blue jeans.

They maybe trying to get to Texas.

If you have any information please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Officer Zachary Barber.

