Leading Lady Toppers Control Jennifer Duke Invitational

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf took charge at the par-71, 6,075-yard Losantiville Country Club on Monday in the first and second rounds of the Jennifer Duke Invitational. WKU leads as a team by six strokes with 18 holes to play.

The Lady Toppers improved by 14 shots from the first to second rounds, posting a 22-over 306 and 8-over 292. The second round 8-over was the best of any team in the entire day by eight shots, standing alone as the only round in the 200′s.

In what is becoming a trend, freshman Sydney Hackett led the way on Monday with a 4-over 75 and 2-over 73. She is in third just two strokes back from the individual leader at 6-over 148.

Multiple Lady Toppers are not far off Hackett as junior Rachel Rich and sophomore Catie Craig, who is playing as an individual, are tied for fourth overall. Rich posted a 4-over 75 and 3-over 74 while Craig shot a 2-over 73 and 4-over 76. They are one shot back from Hackett and three shots back from the lead.

In her first start in the Lady Topper lineup, junior Addie Westbrook is tied for sixth at a 36-hole total of 8-over 150. Both of her Monday scores counted as she shot 6-over 77 and 2-over 73.

Senior Sarah Arnold is tied for 36th on the day with WKU’s lowest round of the day at 1-over 72 in the afternoon. Freshman Averi Cline counted her first-round score for the Lady Toppers with an 8-over 79.

Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett is also competing as an individual with Craig. She shot 7-over 78 and 4-over 75 to sit in 14th.

WKU will tee off with the rest of the field in the 7:45 a.m. CT shotgun start on Tuesday morning.

Results – First and Second Round

3. Sydney Hackett – 75, 73 – 148

T4. Rachel Rich – 75, 74 – 149

T4. Catie Craig – 73, 76 – 149*

T6. Addie Westbrook – 77, 73 – 150

14. Kenlie Barrett – 78, 75 – 153*

T16. Sarah Arnold – 83, 72 – 155

T36. Averi Cline – 79, 80 – 159

*competing as an individual

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.