A refreshing day ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning could be our coolest morning since May! Early morning temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Abundant sunshine warms us to near 80 Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a slow but steady warming trend late this week into the weekend. Daytime highs warm back above seasonal averages with warmer overnight lows. Skies stay fair with no significant chance for rain through at least Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 80. Low 55. Winds NW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 58. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 60. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High Today: 100 (1927)

Record Low Today: 36 (1902)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.93″

So Far This Month: 2.21″ (+0.83″)

So Far This Year: 35.46″ (-0.69″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

