Slow but Steady Warming Trend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Terrific weather rolled into our Tuesday! We’ll have plenty more sunshine to enjoy Wednesday after another cool, comfy overnight.

A couple of more comfy nights

A gradual warming trend that began Tuesday will last into the weekend. Daytime highs warm back above seasonal averages with warmer overnight lows. Conditions look great for the Hot Rods playoff game vs. the Rome Braves Thursday night as well as “Over the Edge” happening in downtown BG this weekend. Skies stay fair with no significant chance for rain through at least Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 58. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 60. Winds E at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 87. Low 63. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 100 (1939)

Record Low: 36 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (+0.57″)

Yearly Precip: 35.46″ (-0.95″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 34)

Mold Count: Moderate (6566 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 9.3 (High - Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.